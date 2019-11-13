Man arrested in Dallas in connection to 2014 double homicide in Vermilion Parish

An arrest has been made in connection to two burned bodies found inside a vehicle near Maurice more than five years ago.

According to Captain Drew David, the Public Information Officer for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been made in connection with a Double Homicide which occurred within Vermilion Parish on April 16, 2014.

Tosanwomy Mason Gee, 36, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2019, in Dallas, on a warrant for Principle to 1st Degree Murder, Obstruction of Justice and Aggravated Arson.

A continuing investigation by Sheriff’s Detectives and the District Attorney’s Office lead to information which identified Tosanwomy Gee as a suspect involved in the double homicide.

Victims Cody Fell and Abigail Deshotel Clark, were discovered burned inside of a stolen vehicle located on Claude Road in Maurice.

Captain David advised that the investigation will remain ongoing, and further arrests are possible.

Dereck Viator has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fell and Clark.