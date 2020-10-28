Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained Single-Vehicle Crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH – At approximately 8:45 p.m. on October 09, 2020, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on LA Highway 749 near Hanger Road in St. Landry Parish.

The crash ultimately took the life of 67-year-old Matthew Washington of Opelousas.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Washington was driving a 2014 GMC Sierra southbound on LA 749. For unknown reasons, his vehicle ran into a tree which had fallen across the roadway.

Washington was restrained at the time of the crash. He was transported by private means to a local hospital with moderate injuries. On October 28th, the investigating troopers were notified that Washington succumbed to his injuries on October 15th. Impairment is unknown and this crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 49 fatal crashes resulting in 54 deaths in 2020.