Man wanted in connection to Abbeville shooting has turned himself in

On March 19, 2019 Alvin Wiltz (A.K.A. Gator) turned himself in at the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center. Mr. Wiltz was wanted by the Abbeville Police Department after a shooting which occurred on March 12, 2019 near the intersection of N. Bailey Street and Clover Street.

Mr. Wiltz was booked on a warrant for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder. Mr. Wiltz’s bond has been set at $250,000.00.

Additional charges against Mr. Wiltz are anticipated.

