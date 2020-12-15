Article Image Alt Text

Maurice currently under boil water advisory

Tue, 12/15/2020 - 10:18am

MAURICE — The Village of Maurice is under a boil water advisory
Maurice Mayor Wayne Theriot issued the advisory due to an electrical issue at the water plant which caused loss of pressure early this morning.
“Health samples were pulled and we are awaiting results tomorrow morning,” Theriot said Tuesday morning. “The Village of Maurice Maintenance Supervisor, working with our contractor, have resolved the issue and the plant is operational. Health samples were pulled and we are awaiting results tomorrow morning.
“We thank you for your cooperation and understanding.”

