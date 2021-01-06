Article Image Alt Text

Alicia Denise Robertson

MISSING PERSON REPORTED in Evangeline Parish

Wed, 01/06/2021 - 9:14am

VILLE PLATTE – The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public assistance in locating a missing person.
On Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 reporting person (Rebecca Robertson) reported her daughter Alicia Denise Robertson (DOB 08-05-1981) as missing. She last seen her daughter at their residence (1066 John F Kennedy St Ville Platte, LA) at approximately 7:00 a.m. that morning. Alicia Robertson was headed to her place of employment at 1009 W. Lincoln Street Ville Platte, LA (Unlimited Health Care). She appeared to have been in a calm mood. She was wearing her work uniform, black medical scrubs.
Alicia D Robertson (DOB 8-5-1981) is described as a black female, approximately 5’2 in height, weighs approximately 250
lbs., black hair, brown eyes with a fair skin tone. She drives a 2015 red Nissan Altima bearing Louisiana License Plate #ZUS820. The vehicle windows are lightly tinted. A photo of Alicia has been included below.
If anyone has any information or comes into contact with Alicia D. Robertson is asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 337-363-2161.

