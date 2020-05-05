Motorcyclist Dies in Acadia Parish Crash

RAYNE – Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on May 4, 2020, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on LA Hwy 35 at Standard Mill Road in Acadia Parish. The crash took the life of 38-year-old Richard John Koch of Rayne.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Koch was riding a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on LA 35. At the same time, 62-year-old Vikke Wright Broussard of Crowley was driving a 2016 Toyota RAV4 SUV eastbound on Standard Mill Road. Broussard failed to yield as she was crossing over LA 35 and was struck by the oncoming Suzuki as she entered the southbound lane.

Despite the fact that he was wearing a DOT approved safety helmet, Koch received fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. Broussard was properly restrained and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.