Article Image Alt Text

National Weather Service tracking Tropical Depression 17 in Gulf

Fri, 10/25/2019 - 10:59am

The National Weather Service has declared the system over the west central Gulf as Tropical Depression 17 this morning.
An aircraft will investigate this system early this afternoon. While there is a chance of this depression becoming a tropical storm (next name: Olga), it would likely only remain a tropical storm for just a few hours. It is forecasted to merge with a cold front and move into south central Louisiana by this evening. No tropical storms warnings are expected across our area.
Locally, we can expect the following impacts from this system and approaching front:
Rainfall: 1-4 inches with locally 8 inches through Saturday afternoon. Highest amounts will be over southwest and central Louisiana and Acadiana Region. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of southwest, south central and central Louisiana.
Coastal Flooding: Tides will be 1-2 feet above normal with minor coastal flooding expected at high tide. A Coastal flood Advisory is in effect for coastal counties/parishes including Calcasieu parish.
Rain and the coastal flood potential should end by Saturday morning.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Vermilion Today for the complete story.
Advertisement

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2019