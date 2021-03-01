New charter school could be ‘win-win’ for Vermilion Parish

Bridget Winters has lived in the north Vermilion Parish area for more than 20 years.

She has seen tremendous growth in the area during that time.

“I will drive around and see a new subdivision pop up that wasn’t there the week before,” Winters said with a laugh.

While it won’t be “popping up” within a week, Winters is part of a group that has a long-term plan for a new charter school in the northern part of the parish, an area Winters said needs a new facility.

Winters is the president of the Vermilion Charter Foundation (VCF). Along with Vice President Murphy Guilbeaux, she spoke to members of the Kiwanis Club of Abbeville last week about the future of the Vermilion Charter Academy (VCA). Vermilion Charter Academy would be a public, tuition-free school.

Vermilion Charter Academy is not affiliated with the Williams Scholar Academy, a charter school that will be located in Abbeville. Winters said the process is in the early stages.

“You all are the maiden voyage,” Winters told the Kiwanians. “You are the first group that we have spoken to about the school.”

Winters is also scheduled to speak to the Maurice Board of Aldermen during its meeting in March. One group that will represent one of the most important steps in the process is the Vermilion Parish School Board (VPSB). While the Vermilion Charter Academy would not be part of the Vermilion Parish School System, authorization from the local school board would allow the charter school to be considered Type 1, which would limit its enrollment to only students from the parish.

“We are hoping to hear something from the school board by June,” Winters said.

Should the school board not approve the charter school, there would be another option to move it forward. Members of the Vermilion Charter Foundation would then go before the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE). That would likely not happen until December.

“If granted by BESE,” Winters said, “we would then become a Type 2.”

What is the difference? As a Type 2, the Vermilion Charter Academy would have to allow students from outside Vermilion Parish.

“We could have students coming from all over,” Winters said. “That would defeat the purpose of what we are setting out to accomplish.”

That is to help ease continued growth in the area.

“The current schools in the North Vermilion area are at capacity,” Winters said. “All five schools in the North Vermilion area will continue to see significant growth.”

Winters said Vermilion Charter Academy would not be created to be a thorn in the side of other public schools in the parish.

“Vermilion Parish has a great school system,” said Winters, who is a retiree of the system. “The Vermilion Charter Foundation would like to partner with the Vermilion Parish School Board, the community and the parish to help alleviate the overcrowding of the schools in this area.

“The members of the Vermilion Charter Foundation believe that a partnership with VPSB would allow a continuation of quality education in a new state-of-the-art school.”

Along with Winters and Guilbeaux, the volunteer Vermilion Charter Foundation Board of Trustees includes Treasurer Kristy Touchet, Secretary Ethan Broussard and Trustees, J.B. Moreno, Anita Levy, Ben Rivera, Jason Duhon and Kevin Myers. The non-profit board will govern the school and potentially contract Charter Schools USA to operate the school. Charter Schools USA operates three schools in Lafayette Parish, including Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy, Acadiana Renaissance Academy (K-5) and Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy (6-12) in Youngsville.

“Those would be our sister schools,” Winters said.

Parent and community input will be sought to determine many of the courses and other things offered at the school.

“Parent involvement is highly encouraged and will be welcomed at VCA,” Winters said. “The core content area instruction will be from a Tier 1 curriculum aligned with state standards.”

Winters said the school would maintain required student enrollment percentages of at-risk students.

“The school will be audited and held to Louisiana State standards,” Winters said.

Winters said the VCF would be submitting an application for a charter academy to the VPSB within the coming month. The foundation and Charter Schools USA are looking for properties in and around the north Vermilion area.

“No determination has been made on the school’s location,” Winters said.

While the foundation is determined to bring the new charter school to fruition, Winters reiterated that it is not determined to hurt local schools.

“Our goal is to be complimentary,” Winters said, “not competitive with the VPSB.”

Guilbeaux echoed that sentiment.

“There is a situation right now where it is immensely overpopulated,” Guilbeaux said. “You have a school designed for around 400, and it has double that. It’s not that they’re performing badly. They’re doing a great job. This has nothing to do with the educational part of it.”

Winters said what it comes down to is creating another educational asset for the community.

“The Vermilion Charter Foundation trustees believe our charter school offers quality and choice,” Winters said, “leading to a win-win for all involved.”