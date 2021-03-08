New Iberia Man Arrested for Internet Crimes Against Children

BATON ROUGE – Attorney General Jeff Landry's Cyber Crime Unit has arrested an Iberia Parish man for Internet crimes against children.

Sheamichael Cunningham, 18 of New Iberia, has been arrested and charged with 50 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession). The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

"Crimes against children are intolerable offenses," said Attorney General Landry. "My office and I are committed to using every tool we have to aggressively pursue child predators."

Cunningham was booked into Iberia Parish Jail.