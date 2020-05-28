New Iberia Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash

NEW IBERIA – Shortly after 7:30 on Thursday morning, Troopers with Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on LA 88 at Fremin Road.

The crash took the life of 55-year-old David Marcotte.

The preliminary investigation revealed Marcotte was traveling south on Fremin Road in a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado. For reasons still under investigation, Marcotte failed to yield and began to make a left turn onto LA 88 in front of an approaching 2005 Ford F-450. It was being driven westbound on LA 88 by 29-year-old David Bourque of St. Martinville. The vehicles collided in the intersection and although Marcotte was properly restrained, he suffered fatal injuries. Bourque was properly restrained during the crashed and suffered minor injuries. Impairment is not suspected on the part of Bourque and unknown on the part of Marcotte. A toxicology report is pending for both drivers and the crash remains under investigation.

Troopers remind motorists to always look and make sure it is clear before pulling into traffic or across intersections. Never try and “make it” across when it is unsafe to do so. While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Louisiana law requires every vehicle occupant, front seat and back seat, to be properly restrained day or night.