North Vermilion Middle’s Carson Theriot named Parish Middle School Student of Year

Carson Theriot was in his first-hour Math class when he learned of his new title.

Theriot is a North Vermilion Middle School Eighth grader who was named Student of the Year; but if that didn’t excite him enough, he was later named Parish Student of the Year.

“I was so surprised seeing everyone walking into my first-hour class,” Theriot said. “Mr. Jerome(Puyau), the assistant superintendent, my mom, everyone.”

The 8th grader realized that he won and couldn’t contain his excitement.

Although, for most of his grade school years thus far, Theriot has maintained his 4.0 GPA, but there was that one time when he made a B.

“Well, actually it was more than that,” he said. “I made two B’s in third grade and one in fourth grade; I don’t like thinking about those.”

Theriot plans to seek his Civil Engineering degree once he graduates high school. Still, at his age, he knows exactly what he wants, and as some things tend to change, he said it’s not likely that it will.

“I want to be in charge of building and planning bridges and other structures; it’s fascinating to me and has been for a long time,” he said.

Carson said he credits his parents, Nick and Adrienne Theriot, for shaping the person he is today. Theriots’ older sister was a positive influence on him, too, even holding the Student of the Year title as well.

“Even though she didn’t win Parish, I could never hold that over her head, she’s already in college,” he said.

Carson Theriot represents North Vermilion Middle School with pride and plans to always make his parish proud.

He currently serves as president of the NVMS Be the Good club, Student Council representative, 4-H treasurer, and Jr. Beta Chaplin. In addition to the offices he holds, he’s a member of the North Vermilion Middle School band and the soccer and cross country teams.