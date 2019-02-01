North Vermilion's Lange named top High School Student in Vermilion Parish

LEROY — Aubree Lange was in for quite the surprise when her parents, the Superintendents and Principals interrupted her Biology class one morning. “Everyone just showed up, it took me a second to realize what was happening,” Lange said.

The 4.0 student was named Parish Student of the Year and not only represents North Vermilion High School, but Vermilion Parish High Schools as a whole. Lange has held her 4.0 GPA since Elementary school.

After she graduates, Lange plans to dive right into furthering her education. “I want to Major in Accounting with a Minor in Marketing at UL,” she said “I’m really interested in Forensic Accounting.

The star student added that she would be pleased to work for the government in any way she could; particularly in the area of detecting fraud. “A government environment is where I really want to be, it would suit me,” she said.

Lange said that her family is extremely proud of her and that it was difficult for her parents to hold the secret from her. The Senior is honored to represent the parish along with her fellow winners.