Parish students on LSU President’s Honor Roll, Dean’s List

BATON ROUGE – LSU has announced the names of the students who have made the Dean’s List and the President’s Honor Roll for the spring 2019 semester.

Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.

President’s Honor Roll

College of Agriculture

Colt Thomas Hardee, Kaplan

Alyssa Naomi Veazey, Erath

College of Humanities

& Social Sciences

Rebekah Ann Bourgeois, Abbeville

Taylor Camille Schaefer, Abbeville

College of Science

Margaret Ann Carey, Maurice

Dean’s List

College of Human

Sciences & Education

Marissa C Amos, Maurice

Zoe Elise Graham, Maurice

Tori Lynn Vaughn, Abbeville

College of Humanities

and Social Sciences

Sara E Mire, Delcambre

Ariel D Plowden, Maurice

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Olivia Adele Gabor, Abbeville

Manship School of

Mass Communication

Melissa Tien Kim, Abbeville

Lauren Elizabeth Lattier, Abbeville

University College Center

for Advising and Counseling

Matthew Jude Comeaux, Maurice

Christiana Marie Waskom, Abbeville