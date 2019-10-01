Passenger Succumbs to Injuries After Falling From Pickup in St. Landry Parish

PRAIRIE RONDE – At approximately 8 a.m. on September 21, 2019, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a single vehicle crash on LA 103 South of US-167 in St. Landry Parish. The crash ultimately took the life of 38-year-old Frederick Freeman of Opelousas.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed Freeman was riding in the bed of a 2006 Dodge Dakota. For unknown reasons, Freeman fell out of the moving truck and sustained serious injuries.

Freeman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. On September 30th, State Police was notified that Freeman succumbed to his injuries on September 27th. The driver was properly restrained and was not injured. Impairment was not suspected on the part of Freeman or the driver. The driver did submit a voluntary breath sample which showed no alcohol present. The driver committed no violations and was not cited. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that all occupants in a vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired and always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.