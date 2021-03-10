Pastor August receives $600 donation from Gueydan High, hands them $10,000

GUEYDAN — Pastor Walter August was so touched last week when his Houston-based church, Bethel Family Church, received a $600 check from Gueydan High School. He wanted to return the favor.

Gueydan High, the smallest high school in Vermilion Parish, had its faculty donate a total of $600 and sent the money to Bethel Family Church to help Houston residents recover from the hard freeze last month caused by power and water outages throughout the city.

Two days after getting the check, Pastor August was driving to Gueydan to pay it forward.

Pastor August called

Superintendent Tommy Byler and informed him that he was going to Gueydan to bring them a check for $10,000.

He arrived, handed the check to principal Brandy Broussard, took a picture and then left. The entire presentation took about 15 minutes.

“I was so touched,” said Pastor August about what Gueydan did. “I love to see people that do not have any connection to the church give. Gueydan High is the smallest high school in the parish and they did this. I wanted to give back to them.”

Gueydan Principal Brandy Broussard was not expecting the pay-it-forward donation.

“It was a true and unexpected blessing, proving that generosity breeds generosity,” said Broussard.

The GHS principal said the school would use the money to purchase Promethean boards for the classrooms. Each Promethean board could cost around $2,000 to $4,000.

Pastor August is originally from Abbeville and attended the old Herod High School. He is part of a group of people who will help build a cultural center and charter school where the old Herod High School was located on Martin Luther King Drive in Abbeville.