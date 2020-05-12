Paul Patout, President & CEO of Gulf Coast Bank, Celebrates 40 Years of Service

Paul Patout celebrated 40 years at Gulf Coast Bank.

Charles Patout, Paul's father, founded Gulf Coast Bank in 1971 in Abbeville.

Paul joined the Gulf Coast Bank team in 1980 when the Bank had four branches total: Abbeville, Erath, Delcambre, and Maurice, and only 30 employees.

As with many bankers, Paul was first a teller on the front line. He then went on to work in different departments, and was always willing to help wherever needed.

Forty years ago when Paul first started at the Bank, banking was very different. There were no computers and processes were manual. He played a part in the Bank getting its first computer, first ATM, first online banking service, along with many other milestones.

Today, he is still passionate about ensuring the Bank offers technology that today’s customers need.

The Bank has grown to 12 branches with 130 employees, but the culture remains the same. There is still a small-town, warm feeling at Gulf Coast Bank when you walk through the doors at any branch, and teamwork is still highly valued. Patout encourages everyone on the Gulf Coast Bank team to care about our fellow team members, customers, and community.