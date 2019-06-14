Pedestrian Killed in Iberia Parish Crash

NEW IBERIA – At approximately 9:15 p.m. on June 13, 2019, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a fatality crash involving a pedestrian on the US 90 eastbound frontage road near Darnall Road in Iberia Parish.

The crash took the life of 47-year-old Ken Delahoussaye of New Iberia.

The preliminary investigation revealed the crash occurred as Delahoussaye was walking across the US 90 frontage road to render aid to the driver of a vehicle in a ditch as the result of a previous crash. At the same time, 26-year-old Jerry Reaux of New Iberia was driving westbound on the service road in a 2015 Kia Optima. As Delahoussaye walked into the westbound lane of travel, he was struck by the Kia.

Delahoussaye was pronounced deceased on scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is not suspected, but standard toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. Reaux was properly restrained and was uninjured. Impairment on his part is not suspected, and Reaux submitted a breath sample which indicated no alcohol in his system. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near or on roadways. Pedestrians must assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night. Furthermore, Troopers want to remind motorists that making good choices such as never driving while impaired and avoiding all distractions can often help prevent many pedestrian related crashes.