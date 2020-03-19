PERSON TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 IN ST. LANDRY PARISH

OPELOUSAS — A person in St. Landry Parish has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Dr. Tina Stefanski with the Louisiana Department of Health announced the positive test during a news conference held Thursday morning at the St. Landry Economic Development office in Opelousas.

Details about the person who tested positive were not released.

“I just want to say that St. Ladnry Parish has been preparing. This is not unexpected. We expect more cases not only in this parish, but throughout Acaidana especially as we have hundreds of commercial lab tests that are outstanding,” she siad.

“Nothing has changed today. Again, we expect the number to increase statewide and nationally. I can assure you this individual has been extremely responsible. Has been following isolation precautions and I have not concerns regarding that,” Stefanski said.

Also at the news conference, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said his office would enforce the provisions of Gov. John Bel Edwards proclamation, particularly about closing down bars.

The sheriff said he is in the process of contacting a bar owner in east St. Landry Parish that reportedly has stayed open.

“I can assure you he will close The proper action will be taken if he refuses. I’m told that his comments were that Congress said that they can stay open. He must have read Facebook or something,” Guidroz said.

“Congress doesn’t run this show in St. Landry Parish. So, we’re going to insist that they follow the governor’s proclamation. It is for all four good,” he said.