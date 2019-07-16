Pervis Gaspard seeking re-election for District 11 seat on Vermilion Parish Police Jury

I would like to thank the People of Vermilion Parish and District 11 for the past 12 years.

Over that time, I have worked on making improvements to District 11, including serving the Road, Courthouse, Finance and Public Works Committees, and as Police Jury Vice President.

My experience as a local businessman has made me a successful police juror. I have worked for the public, and served, with honesty and integrity.

Prior to opening my own business in 2000, Gaspard Motor Repair, I was employed for 28 years with Lanier International Incorporated, and worked at Gulf Coast Bank for seven years.

I am a graduate of E. Broussard High School and served in the U.S. Army, including one year in Korea.

I have been a resident in District 11 for nearly 50 years, and have been married to Delores Gaspard for the past 53 years. We have two children, Scotty and Nicole Gaspard, was well as four grandchildren and one great-grandson. My family and I are also active parishioners of St. Mary Magdalen Church.

I would be honored to continue as your police juror. My door is always open to suggestions or comments and I welcome the residents of District 11 to visit me at my shop (9814 Hwy. 167) or call (337) 652-4705.

I am seeking your support, and vote, on Oct. 12, 2019, in hopes of continuing to serve my community.

Paid for by

Pervis Gaspard