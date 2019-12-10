Police give all clear after report of bomb threat at Rene Rost in Kaplan

KAPLAN — Students and faculty at Rene Rost Middle School had to be evacuated Tuesday after authorities learned of a possible bomb threat at the school.

Members of the Kaplan Police Department and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office responded after receiving notification. A search found no credible evidence of a threat.

“Officers were deployed along with bomb searching K-9s,” Kaplan Chief of Police Joshua Hardy said. “The children were evacuated to a safe location. The school along with all out buildings were searched and cleared of any threats.”

Hardy said an investigation is ongoing.

“The threat was suspected from a student at the school,” Hardy said. “The investigation is continuing and if found to be valid charges will be filed.”