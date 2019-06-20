Political experience: LaFleur works in various levels of government

Elise LaFleur’s interest in politics began while taking civics as a sophomore in high school.

For the now 21-year-old Abbeville native, that interest has grown into opportunities that have brought her to Baton Rouge, Washington, D.C., and England.

LaFleur, the daughter of Cecile and Ricky LaFleur, is currently a junior at The Catholic University of America in Washington D.C., where she is majoring in politics with a concentration in American Government. She will graduate in May of 2020.

LaFleur recently had the honor of being named as a Fellow for the 2019 Lamar Louisiana Governor’s Fellowship Program.

“Being selected as a Fellow for the 2019 Lamar Louisiana Governor’s Fellowship Program has been such a huge privilege and opportunity for me,” LaFleur said. “I was so excited when I got the call to be a part of this cohort because I knew the experience would be invaluable. Being placed in the Governor’s Office for my cabinet assignment has been

rewarding because I am seeing state government in action every single day with the policy team. The issues we are working to address and the people we are striving to support are so important.

“Being a Governor’s Fellow is allowing me to serve those most in need of assistance through helping to bring to fruition policies that make our great state even better.”

Through the program, LaFleur is part of the day-to-day operation on the state’s capital.

“I work with the policy team to address the most critical issues facing our state,” LaFleur explained, “by helping to write memos for the Governor, attending department and cabinet meetings with the policy team, and researching the governor’s policy priorities for the duration of his term.”

This is not LaFleur’s first time working closely with a high-profile office. She worked as a congressional intern for U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise.

“Working as a congressional intern for Rep. Steve Scalise on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. was one of the best experiences of my college career,” LaFleur said. “It was an honor to work in an office where I was respected for my contributions and allowed the chance to observe and witness some incredible events and historic moments.

“I enjoyed being a part of Team Scalise for two semesters last year.”

Earlier this year, LaFleur traveled across the Atlantic to join a different team. She spent January to May as part of a spring internship with the British Parliament.

“Studying abroad in London through Catholic University and working for Parliament in the House of Commons for an MP was one of the most unique opportunities I have had the chance to experience thus far in my life,” LaFleur said. “Diving into the British government and their legislative process was fascinating and interacting with staff in various offices throughout Parliament was very insightful. Witnessing politics in action at the national level of another government and more importantly, one of the United States’s significant allies is something I never will forget.

“It was truly a special experience.”

At 21, LaFleur already has plenty of experience in the vital role of working behind the scenes for political offices. Will that translate to her stepping to the front and center of one?

“I would be interested in running for public office one day in Louisiana,” LaFleur said, “but I have a lot to learn before then. Additionally, I believe that we have a serious problem with the underrepresentation of women in both national and state government, and I hope to work to alleviate that issue in the future.

“We need more women at the table, making decisions because all voices are important.”

If and when LaFleur takes her place at that table, she can look back to the desk in her civics class at St. Thomas More as the place it all started.

“That experience in addition to serving as a page in the Louisiana House of Representatives the two summers before I went to college really broadened my understanding of what it meant to get involved and active within government,” LFleur said. “I decided to study politics in college because the government affects almost everything in our society, and I believe it is important to stay aware and in tune with that.

“I am passionate about making positive change an attainable reality in our state, and I believe that my experience outside of the classroom and my politics degree from Catholic University will help me to do just that.”