Prepare livestock for Tropical System

BATON ROUGE – A tropical system is threatening Louisiana and heavy rain could fall in some regions of the state starting today.

“While this storm is still unorganized, we are urging everyone to prepare for possible heavy rain and flooding in parts of the state that may be impacted. Please monitor your weather forecasts and prepare to move your livestock and equipment to higher ground, if necessary,” said Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

While no evacuations have been recommended at this time, this is also a good time to check the condition of your trailer tires, have livestock health documentation in order and anything else you may need if you must evacuate and move livestock with you.

“Remember, it’s not a matter of if we will be impacted by a storm but when. Hopefully, citizens have already removed dead trees or cut back tree limbs hanging over homes or businesses to mitigate potential damage caused by high winds as we get deeper into hurricane season,” added Strain.

A list of licensed arborists can be found on the LDAF website or on the LDAF App for mobile devices.

By law, the LDAF is designated by the Louisiana Homeland Security and Emergency Assistance and Disaster Act to assist in evacuating and sheltering household pets for evacuated citizens going to shelters during declared emergencies. The LDAF now has two mobile pet shelters to assist in keeping family pets in close proximity to their owners when an evacuation is necessary. Those pet trailers and LDAF employees are ready to be mobilized, if necessary.

The LDAF also provides fuel for emergency vehicles, hospitals, nursing homes, shelters and other emergency operations that require fuel. The LDAF is prepared to move forward on this, if necessary.

Hurricane season ends November 30. For more information on emergency preparation for livestock and pets, visit www.LDAF.la.gov and click on the Emergency Programs icon on the right hand side of the page. For more information on how to prepare a family and business plan, go to www.getagameplan.org.