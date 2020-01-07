Prudhomme named interim Superintendent of Vermilion Parish schools

During last night’s special meeting, the Vermilion Parish School Board voted Brad Prudhomme as the interim Superintendent of schools in the parish after Jerome Puyau stepped down once reaching a settlement with the school board in December 2019. Puyau will still be a consultant for the school board until September of this year.

Prudhomme is also the school district’s Supervisor of Child Welfare and Attendance and will now be Superintendent from now until September, unless he decides to apply again in September and is chosen to be the permanent Superintendent.

Paul Hebert was another choice for the position but did not have enough board votes. Though it may not have sat well with the other board members who voted for Hebert (Chris Gautreaux, Jason Roy and Kristy Hebert), President Kibbie Pillette stated that this is just for roughly seven months until the position is open for a permanent and until then, Prudhomme will be interim.

Charlotte Detraz, who called to vote for Prudhomme, was backed by Dr. David Dupuis, Laura LeBeouf, Dale Stelly and Pillette, who assured everyone he would never vote to tie.

In a 5-3 vote, Prudhomme looks forward to the responsibility and said his goal will be to focus on the positive things on bringing the school unity together. “Working for this school board for over 30 years, I am excited to begin with the most important thing on the list, bringing everyone together,” he said. “Hope will be the main focus as well as rebuilding our infrastructure of schools, finances and technology.”

Prudhomme said he looks forward to helping everyone unite so that the school system could thrive.