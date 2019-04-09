Puyau removes his name from list for Lafayette job

Two days before the process to find the interim superintendent in Lafayette Parish was set to begin, Vermilion Parish School Superintendent Jerome Puyau removed his name from the list for the job.

Last week, Puyau made it public that he applied for the interim superintendent position that will come open in May when the current superintendent retires.

When he applied for the one-year term position, he made it clear he only wanted the job for a year and had no intentions of reapplying for the permanent position.

However, after stewing on the idea, on Monday, Puyau informed school board members and parish principals he will not be going on an interview.

He contacted the Lafayette School District to remove his name, and he also sent the school board members and parish principals a text.

“After careful consideration, talks with my family, self-reflection, and prayers, I have decided to dedicate the rest of my career to the district I love and cherish. I will be announcing the removal of my application for the interim superintendent position for Lafayette Parish.

“Many times we need to contemplate the aspirations and goals in one’s life. My goals have been fulfilled here in “Our Vermilion.” I look forward to being part of the next steps in providing our students with a world-class educational experience.

“We might be small, but we are resilient.”

He has been superintendent in Vermilion for seven years. In that time, he has helped Vermilion Parish become the fourth best school district in the state. When the test scores came out recently, Vermilion climbed to No. 4. When he took over, the school district ranked No. 17.

The school district had a record seven schools that received “A” grades and eight with “B” grades.

While he has helped Vermilion rise to the top in-state scores, he has also had a rocky last few years.

This year he was placed on paid administrative leave in August and returned in November after a Hearing Officer found the board was arbitrary and capricious on their decision to suspend him.