Rotary Club of Abbeville honors those who serve the Public

For the second year in a row, the Abbeville Rotary Club handed out four awards to those who serve the community of Vermilion Parish.

The awards were given to someone on the Abbeville Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, the City of Abbeville and a fireman from the Abbeville Fire Department.

Rotary President Robert Greer explained why the Rotary Club gives the award.

“Rotary gives out a public service award annually to recognize service members in our community who exhibit Rotary’s core value of “Service Above Self.”

“As a small token of our appreciation we gather as a club and serve lunch to each service member in our community. We would like to thank everyone who supports Rotary and Rotary events. It is your support that helps us continue to build and grow our community.”

The winners are Chad Touchet of the Sheriff’s Office, Doris Langlinais of the fire department, Shirley Bertand of the City of Abbeville and Officer Jacob Hardy of the Abbeville Police Department.

The winners were presented their awards by Rotarians last week while they were on the job.

Hardy has been with the Abbeville Police Department since 2016.

“Jacob has been an excellent officer,” said Abbeville Police Chief Bill Spearman. “He has been a great asset for the Abbeville Police Department.”

It is safe to say, Bertrand has been serving the public longer than all three winners.

She has been with the City of Abbeville for 40 years. She serves the public 24 hours a day by overseeing the Utility Department for Abbeville. Abbeville Mayor Mark Piazza said the amount of time Bertrand puts into public service is not an exaggeration.

“Shirley Bertrand is one of the city of Abbeville’s hardest working employees,” Piazza said. “She is constantly on call. She works most weekends and holidays. She is the reason the city is able to respond so quickly to emergency calls such as power outages sewer back ups and water leaks.

“She’s our most valued employee!”

Abbeville Fire Chief Jude Mire said Langlinais has consistently proved his value to the fire department, especially this year, when the department and the parish earned stellar ratings from the state.

“I chose Doris Langlinais for his hard work at the Abbeville Fire Department and his hard work as Vermilion Parish Fire Coordinator,” Mire said. “He helped the parish keep our fire rating the same as the last rating and he is working hard toward improving the next rating.”