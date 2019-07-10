Sand bags available in Vermilion Parish

Sand bags will be available throughout Vermilion Parish in preparation for the storm.

The Vermilion Parish Police Jury has sand and bags that will available at 2 p.m. at the following locations.

• Public Works Barn located at 2211 Leonie St. in Abbeville

• Area 1 Barn, 13115 Mack Switch Road in Erath

• Area 2 Barn, 12002 Calvin Lebeouf Road in Abbeville

• Area 3 Barn, 29429 Veterans Memorial Dr. in Gueydan

• Area 4 Barn, 13531 Gladu Rd. in Kaplan

You must bring your own shovel.

The City of Abbeville has sandbags available.

They can be picked up at the city barn. The facility is located at 1811 Godchaux St. in Abbeville. Residents will need to bring identification.

Sand and bags are available to residents of the Village of Maurice. Citizens are to report to City Hall with proof of residency to obtain their bags. There will be a limit of eight (10) bags per household.

The City of Kaplan has sand and bags available at the city yard located at 412 S Herpin. Residents must have an ID and must bring their own shovel. There will be a limit of six bags per household. Elderly or disabled and in need of sand bags call city hall and the city will have them delivered to you at no charge.

The Town of Erath only has sand bags available for residents who live in the town of Erath beginning Thursday morning. Residents can pick up the bags in front of city hall.

The Town of Gueydan will have sand bags and sand will be available at 1208 2nd St. which is the street department yard and the second location is 800 Wilkonson St., which is the water tower. Sandbags will be available for delivery to the ELDERLY and DISABLED if needed. Simply call city hall at 337-536-9415 and give them a name and address.