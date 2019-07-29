Scott Broussard announces bid for District 11 seat on Vermilion Parish Police Jury

Hello friends. My name is Scott Broussard and I would like to announce my candidacy for the District 11 seat on the Vermilion Parish Police Jury.

Being a police juror would be an incredible opportunity for me to serve the people of District 11 and to work with the other members of the Vermilion Parish Police Jury to keep Vermilion parish moving forward.

I have been a life long resident of Vermilion Parish and a resident of District 11 for 15 years. I am the son of former Mayor of Abbeville R. Brady Broussard and Bonnie Richard Broussard. I have been married to Julie B. Broussard, daughter of Dr. Frank R. Carloss and Beverly Frederick Carloss, for the past 36 years. We have 2 sons, Tyson and Jonathan, and 4 grandchildren, Lane, Landon, Reese, and Reagan.

I have worked in the oil and gas industry for 20 years with Broussard Brothers, Inc. as a Port Captain. For the past 5 years, I have been employed with Omega Protein as Assistant Vessel Manager.

I look forward to this opportunity to serve the great people of Vermilion Parish and District 11. I humbly ask for your support on October 12th.

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions you may have. My email is sbrous0717@ yahoo.com and my cell phone number is 337.316.8207.

Paid for by Scott Broussard