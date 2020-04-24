Senior Highlight: Fallon Lege Vermilion Catholic

What are your plans after high school?

After high school, I plan to attend ULL and major in Biology. After completing college I hope to go on to pursue a career as a pediatrician. As a pediatrician, I want to allow parents to understand what stages of life their child is going through and how to best help them. I would love to be able to give back to the community through medical care.

Who is/was your favorite teacher?

Mrs. Reba Broussard was my favorite teacher. She is a teacher who provides us with knowledge about the future and never fails to teach us valuable life lessons. She is always willing to give advice when it is needed and she always lets us know she is praying for us and she loves us.



Who has had the greatest influence on you, why?

My parents have had the greatest influence on my life. They have always encouraged me to do my best and to take every opportunity that comes my way. They have been my biggest supporters in every aspect of my life.

What is your favorite movie?

My favorite movie is Beauty and the Beast. Belle has always been my favorite princess, and Disney movies always make me happy.

If you had a chance to have dinner with one person from history, who would it be?

I would choose to have dinner with Mother Teresa. I have always been inspired by her willingness to give generously to everyone. I aspire to be as humbled and loving as she was.

If you could go back, what advice would you give “freshman” you?

If I had the opportunity to share knowledge with my freshman self, I would tell myself to never be afraid to take part in an event. Join every club possible, go on every trip you can, and never let an opportunity pass you because you are afraid of what others think or you doubt your own abilities.

What was your most memorable moment from your senior year?

My most memorable moments from senior year were cheering at the football games with my friends in the student section.

Who would you count on to uplift your spirits when you’re feeling down?

When I am feeling down, I can always count on Andrew to put a smile on my face no matter what. He has been my best friend and I loved spending my senior year with him!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In 10 years, I see myself with a successful career and a happy and healthy family.