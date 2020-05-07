Article Image Alt Text

Noah Brown

Senior Highlight: Kaplan High School's Noah Brown

Thu, 05/07/2020 - 9:56am

What are your plans after high school?

My plans after high school is to go to college and hopefully playing a sport there.

Who is/was your favorite teacher?

Mrs. Heather Doucet

Who has had the greatest influence on you, why?

My dad. He gave me a lot of helpful advice throughout life.

What is your favorite movie?

Lion King

If you had a chance to have dinner with one person from history, who would it be?

Albert Einstein

If you could go back, what advice would you give “freshman” you?

To not get side tracked and focus on school and sports.

What was your most memorable moment from your senior year?

My soccer senior night

Who would you count on to uplift your spirits when you’re feeling down?

My friends and
family

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

With a nice house and with a job I enjoy doing.

