Senior Highlight: Kaplan High's Gabrielle Marceaux

What are your plans after high school?

I plan to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and major in Early Childhood Development. With this degree I would plan to teach for a few years before pursuing opening a daycare of my own.

Who is/was your favorite teacher?

Coach Amelia Broussard was my favorite teacher. As well as being my cross country and track coach, Coach Amelia was a great role model, friend, and beacon of faith to me, my teammates, and all of her students.

Who has had the greatest influence on you, why?

My dad has had the greatest influence on me. Along with encouraging me to give my all in everything I do and being the leader of my support team, he also has been a great inspiration to me through his faith and devotion to God.

What is your favorite movie?

Because of my younger sister Adelle, my favorite movie is Trolls. She watched Trolls everyday for about a month. Now, I can nearly recite the entire movie word for word.

If you had a chance to have dinner with one person from history, who would it be?

If I had this chance, I would choose whoever invented chocolate chip cookies because they are a pure genius.

If you could go back, what advice would you give “freshman” you?

Embrace who you are and who you are through Christ.

What was your most memorable moment from your senior year?

Dressing up as a fish in a bag for homecoming week and being looked at weirdly all day.

Who would you count on to uplift your spirits when you’re feeling down?

Erin Lotief has been my best friend throughout middle school and high school and has always been a great person to turn to when in need of a laugh.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I have learned recently that no matter what plan you set for yourself, God will always see His plan through. My biggest concern is that I always follow God’s will and not my own.