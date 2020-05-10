Senior Highlight: North Vermilion High;s Darian Duhon

What are your plans after high school?

Go to college to be a Physical Therapist and continue to play baseball.

Who is/was your favorite teacher?

Coach T

Who has had the greatest influence on you, why?

Coach Tommy Byler because he always kept me on track. When I wasn’t, he made sure to get me back where I needed to be.

What is your favorite movie?

The Interview

If you had a chance to have dinner with one person from history, who would it be?

Michael Jordan or Donald Trump

If you could go back, what advice would you give “freshman” you?

Work as hard as you can and cherish every moment.

What was your most memorable moment from your senior year?

When I painted my body for Senior night and it was freezing.

Who would you count on to uplift your spirits when you’re feeling down?

Owen Rodrigue because he’s always been my boy.!!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully playing ProBall and if not having my own practice.