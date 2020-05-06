Senior Highlight: North Vermilion's Connor Goldsmith

What are your plans after high school?

I want to serve my community in the fire department or the police department.

Who is/was your favorite teacher?

Ms. Meraiah Young

Who has had the greatest influence on you, why?

I actually have two. My dad has always pushed me to try harder and Coach Tommy Byler, he never gives up on any of us.

What is your favorite movie?

Chasing Mavericks

If you had a chance to have dinner with one person from history, who would it be?

Abe Lincoln

If you could go back, what advice would you give “freshman” you?

Live every moment. The good and the bad!

What was your most memorable moment from your senior year?

Making history with my soccer teammates

Who would you count on to uplift your spirits when you’re feeling down?

My mom. She always helps me see it’s not that bad.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Still serving my community, living my best life