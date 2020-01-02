Several bullets strike vehicle carrying children, one adult injured in Abbeville

An investigation is underway by the Abbeville Police Department into shots fired at a vehicle that had children inside and left one adult injured.

​On Dec. 30, 2019, the Abbeville Police Department received a call of shots being fired at an individual. Patrol officers responded to the area and located a vehicle with bullet holes in it.

​The subsequent investigation determined that a vehicle, which was occupied by both adults and minor children, had been shot at while the vehicle was on the north side of town. The vehicle had been struck by several bullets.

​An adult female sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the incident. The female was treated at a local hospital for her injuries.

​Due to the ongoing nature of the incident, the Abbeville Police Department is not releasing further details in relation to this investigation at this time. The Abbeville Police Department is asking for anyone who has any information about this crime to please come forward and contact the department.

​Chief of Police William Spearman would like to remind all of the citizens that we are there, 24 hours a day, to serve you. We encourage all of our citizens to stay vigilant and contact us if you need. In addition to dialing 911, you can contact us at 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.