Several in Vermilion Parish qualify for Oct. 12 election

Qualifying for the Oct. 12 election kicked off Tuesday morning, with candidates entering numerous races in both Vermilion Parish and on the state level.

Qualifying will continue today and wrap up on Thursday afternoon. Candidates interested in running for any of the offices for this election can officially qualify at Vermilion Parish Clerk of Court Diane Meaux Broussard’s office, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Broussard’s office is located on the first floor of the Vermilion Parish Courthouse in downtown Abbeville.

Here is the list of candidates who have qualified as of Wednesday afternoon:

Vermilion Parish Assessor

• Gabe Marceaux

Vermilion Parish Clerk of Court

• Diane Meaux Broussard

Vermilion Parish Coroner

• Myriam Hutchinson

Vermilion Parish Sheriff

• Lance Broussard

• Mike Couvillon

Vermilion Parish Police Jury

Police Jury District 1

• Dane Hebert

Police Jury District 2

• Jason Picard

Police Jury District 3

• Brent Landry

Police Jury District 4

• Ronald Darby

Police Jury District 5

• Barbara Boudreaux Adams

• Wayne Touchet

Police Jury District 6

• Mark Poché

Police Jury District 7

• Ernal “EJ” Broussard

Police Jury District 8

• Errol J. Domingues

Police Jury District 9

• Chad “Chad-O” Lege

• Tony Romero

Police Jury District 10

• Ronald Menard

Police Jury District 11

• Scott Broussard

• Tony Faulk

• Pervis Gaspard

Police Jury District 12

• Dexter Callahan

• Mike “MJ” Landry

• David Trahan

Police Jury District 13

• Sandrus “Moutte” Stelly

Police Jury District 14

• Chad Vallo

School Board District E

• Charlotte C. Detraz

• Anita Levy

Kaplan Alderman District C

• Kevin Cormier

Justice of the Peace Ward 7

• No candidate

BESE District 3

• Janice Perea

• Sandy LeBlanc Holloway

BESE District 7

• Holly Franks Boffy

• Timala “Timmie” Melancon

State Senator District 26

• Bob Hensgens

State Representative District 31

• Jim Dore

• Jonathan Goudeau

• Gus Rantz

• Quinta Thompson

State Representative District 47

• Ryan Bourriaque

State Representative District 49

• Blake Miguez

Governor

• Ralph Abraham

• John Bel Edwards

• Oscar “Omar” Dantzler

• Gary Landrieu

• Patrick “Live Wire” Landry

• Manuel Russell Leach

• Eddie Rispone

Lieutenant Governor

• Billy Nungesser

Secretary of State

• Kyle Ardoin

• Gwen Collins-Greenup

Attorney General

• Jeff Landry

Treasurer

• John M. Schroder

• Derrick Edwards

Commissioner of Agriculture

and Forestry

• Marguerite Green

• Mike Strain

• Peter Williams

Commissioner of Insurance

• Jim Donelon

• Tim Temple