Sheriff Couvillon among Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame ‘19 Honorees

BATON ROUGE — Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon is among the 2019 inductees to the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame.

The inductees will be honored during a ceremony on July 12.

Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary James M. Le Blanc, Louisiana State Penitentiary Warden Darrel Vannoy, and The Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum Foundation are proud to announce the following, highly- distinguished individuals, as 2019 inductees to the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame.

Along with Couvillon, the inductees are:

Jerry L. Bell, Retired Police Chief, DeQuincy, Calcasieu Parish

Donna Britt, Retired WAFB-TV News Anchor, East Baton Rouge Parish

Gregory C. “Greg” Champagne, Sheriff, St. Charles Parish

Paul D. Connick, Jr., District Attorney, Jefferson Parish

Michael A. Couvillon, Sheriff, Vermilion Parish

Jay Dardenne, Commissioner of Administration, East Baton Rouge Parish

Ernestine S. Gray, Juvenile Court Judge, Orleans Parish

Haywood B. Joiner, Jr., Chair, Department of Allied Health, LSU Alexandria, Rapides Parish

Patrick M. LaSalle, Retired Police Chief, Patterson, St. Mary Parish

Ross Maggio, Jr., Retired Warden, Louisiana State Penitentiary, East Feliciana Parish

In addition to these awards, Re-Entry Honoree of the Year:

Honorable Ronnie M. Moore, Coordinator of Cornerstone Builders, Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of New Orleans, Orleans Parish

The Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum is home to the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame and encourages all interested to attend the tribute and appreciation events honoring the above “heroes in justice” on Friday, July 12, 2019.

For tickets and information, contact the Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum at 225-655-2592, or by emailing Rolanda Robinson at rolandarobinson@angolamuseum.org