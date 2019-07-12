Sheriff urges everyone to get a plan; Vermilion Parish will get wind and rain from Tropical Storm Barry

According to the National Weather Service, Tropical Storm Barry has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is projected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast by Saturday morning, possibly somewhere east of New Iberia.

Although the forecast is subject to change, at this time the forecast for Vermilion Parish is heavy rain with possible hurricane force wind gust. The Vermilion Office of Emergency Preparedness has already issued a voluntary evacuation to those residents living in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.

Vermilion Parish could get five to seven inches of rain.

“Yesterday we activated our preliminary hurricane plan, preparing for the storm’s approach. All of our emergency enforcement and rescue operations staff has been placed on mandatory standby for activation. We have sent inmates to fill sandbags and residents can access them at any of the Police Jury area barn locations. They may contact the OEP office (337-898-4308) or the Police Jury (337-898-4300) for information. We will be providing updates as needed to media outlets”, said the Sheriff.

Sheriff Mike Couvillon is urging Vermilion Parish residents to begin taking precautions now so that they can avoid long lines at supply stores, supermarkets and gas stations as the storm gets closer.

“Have a plan now, activate your plan early and call 911 in the event of an emergency. May God keep all of us safe in this storm”, said the Sheriff.

Some Recommendations For Early Planning Include:

• Make evacuation plans now in case you need them. Hotels and other accommodations fill quickly. If you plan to evacuate, leave early to avoid long traffic delays.

• Start now getting your home and property storm ready. Secure valuable and/or irreplaceable items and complete any home protection measures early (supply stores can run out of supplies quickly).

• Make a Disaster Supply Kit which includes the following items: water, food, first aid supplies, clothing and bedding, tools and emergency supplies, and special items.