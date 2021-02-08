SKELETAL REMAINS FOUND IN EVANGELINE PARISH IDENTIFIED, HOMICIDE INVESTIGATED

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations, with support from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, St Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Opelousas Police , are asking for the public’s help in providing information related to the July 4, 2016, disappearance of Erica Nicole Hunt of Opelousas.

In December 2018, unidentified skeletal remains were discovered in Evangeline Parish. State Police investigators consulted with the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, LSU Faces Lab, and the DNA Doe Project in an effort to identify the remains.

State Police investigators were able to positively confirm a forensic match to Erica Hunt.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 948-8477(TIPS), online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com, or via Facebook by leaving a WEBTIP. Tips may also be submitted via text message by texting TIPS625 plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org(link is external) and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.