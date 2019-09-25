Southern Oaks Country Club to tee up in Vermilion Parish

Southern Oaks Country Club, an 18-hole public golf course and country club located in Abbeville, Louisiana, will bring back the sport of golf to those in Vermilion Parish and surrounding areas.

The course will be where the well-established golf course, Vermilion Country Club, and later Vermilion Oaks, was once located, which closed in 2017 after 88 years in business.

“Our team has been hard at work rebuilding this golf course over the last year to create an atmosphere that is family-friendly and fun,” said Rhett Hebert, Owner of Southern Oaks Country Club. “However, this course has a lot of history and memories that go along with it. We wanted to make sure to preserve these elements when making the new changes that we have made.”

Southern Oaks Country Club is a public golf course that will offer high-end amenities. There will be a pro shop and swimming pool on site. Guests can also expect delicious short order food options, such as burgers, wings, and more, and a wide selection of alcoholic beverages including an exclusive Southern Oaks cocktail. This space can also be rented out for events and parties.

“The goal is to provide an enjoyable, comfortable atmosphere for members, visitors, and those in the community – all at an affordable price. We have made sure to add as much detail into what we are offering, especially the quality of the course for our golfers.”

Hebert and his team have focused on providing an exceptional course through the cleaning up of the tee boxes, fairways, and freshly planted grass on the greens to enhance the aesthetics of the course.

“Involvement in this project has been a wonderful opportunity. With more than 20 years of firsthand knowledge of the golf industry, I’m proud to say our course will offer a uniquely incredible experience that Acadiana has yet to see,” said Blane Lindsley, General Manager and Golf Pro of Southern Oaks Country Club. “We want to offer an escape from reality where people of all ages can relax, enjoy life, and have fun.”

Southern Oaks Country Club is expected to open early this fall, but is currently accepting membership applications. The price for a single membership will be $155 and $199 for a family membership, which both include a cart plan, and $35 on Tuesday through Thursday and $45 on Friday through Sunday for nonmembers. In addition to the regular membership, there will be a driving range membership for $20 a month and a business membership.

For more information, up to date news, or to sign up for a membership for Southern Oaks Country Club, visit southernoakscc.com or their Facebook page at facebook.com/southernoaksgolf.