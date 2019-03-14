Speeding leads to DWI arrest in Abbeville

On March 9, 2019 at approximately 5:40 p.m. patrol officers of the Abbeville Police Department clocked a vehicle doing 75 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The officer activated his lights and siren and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The vehicle refused to stop, traveling east on LA Hwy. 14 (Veterans Memorial Dr.). The vehicle then performed an illegal U-Turn and attempted to evade

officers. The vehicle was forced to stop due to the construction zone near Shop Rite. The driver was arrested and transported to the Abbeville Police Department.

The suspect, now identified as Christopher Rice, was later given a Standardized Field Sobriety Test after admitting to drinking Jose Cuervo. Mr. Rice submitted to a breath test on the Intoxilyzer 9000 and blew a .088g%.

During booking, Mr. Rice was very combative, yelling at officers and attempting to leave the police department. While booking Mr. Rice, he also grabbed an officer and started pulling on him. The officer gave him several loud commands to let him go and Mr. Rice refused to do so. After a brief struggle, Mr. Rice was drive-stunned in the lower abdomen with a taser and officers were able to restrain Mr. Rice.

Mr. Rice was booked on the charges of Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, D.W.I., Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence, Battery on a Police Officer and attempted Simple Escape. Mr. Rice was transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

Chief Spearman would like to commend his officers for a job well done. Chief Spearman would also like to thank the citizens of Abbeville for their support and help they provide to the Abbeville Police Department.

