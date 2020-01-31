Sting leads to two arrests in Kaplan

According to Narcotics Task Force Commander Drew David, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics investigation which led to the seizure of a large amount of illicit drugs within the parish.

On Jan. 28, agents conducted a sting operation in Kaplan, La on Scott Grigsby, 39, of Abbeville, and Angelyn Uriegas, 26, of Kaplan. Both parties drove up to the designated location and upon agents moving in to make an arrest, Grigsby attempted to flee the scene, crashing into a Sheriff’s unit. Agents were able to apprehend both suspects. A search of the vehicle yielded nearly 3 pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine, approximately 8.5 ounces of Heroin, Steroids, Cocaine, a 9mm Handgun, several pills, and suspected drug proceed money.

Grigsby was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute Heroin, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession of steroids, possession of a gun in a drug free zone, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and transactions derived from proceeds.

Uriegas was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Clonazepam, obliterating a label from a prescription bottle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug free zone, possession with the intent to distribute Heroin, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, and possession of steroids.

Sheriff Michael Couvillon would like to thank the Mayors, and their council, of Abbeville, Gueydan, Maurice, and Erath, along with their Chiefs of Police, for their support of the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff's Narcotics Task Force. Sheriff Couvillon also applauds the concerned citizens of Vermilion Parish for their awareness and assistance in helping the Task Force in fighting the war on illegal drugs.

