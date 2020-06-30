Streets quiet in Erath; 83rd 4th of July Celebration not taking place

ERATH — This week would be when the street fair would be rolling through the streets of Erath in preparation for the 83rd Fourth of July Celebration. Instead, Erath’s streets will be empty this week because there will not be a Fourth of July Celebration because of the coronavirus.

A couple of months before the Fourth of July, the committee voted not to celebrate because of COVID-19. While there won’t be any street fair or parade this week, there still will be a partial celebration.

The annual Fourth of July Mass will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath at 9:30 a.m. The same night, on July 4, the skies will be lit up with a fireworks display, starting at 9 p.m.

Erath Fourth of July Celebration President Robert Vincent said Erath would be celebrating Independence Day, just on a smaller scale.

“Erath has proudly celebrated our nation’s independence annually for the past 83 years,” said Vincent. “Nothing can stop our celebration because having no 4th of July Celebration in Erath would be like a night without a light. Although it may be smaller this year, we are proud to celebrate with a mass in the morning and fireworks at night.”

Erath Mayor Taylor Mencacci said while the streets will be empty of bands, water fights, and a street fair, the town is still showing its patriotism.

Growing up in Erath, the 4th of July Festival has always been an event that all would attend to celebrate our independence,” said Mencacci. “With the current events in our society, I feel this celebration is needed to show our love and support for the town and country we live in. With only a fireworks display on the night of the 4th, the streets and fairground will be empty, yet flags will be flown proudly throughout our community. As a veteran, this day will always be honored for God and country.”