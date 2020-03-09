Article Image Alt Text

TEACHER ACCUSED OF SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH Lafayette High STUDENT

Mon, 03/09/2020 - 12:37pm

CROWLEY — A Lafayette High teacher and resident of Crowley has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a student.
Police Chief Jimmy Broussard confirmed that Emily Nova Pace, 24, of the 500 block of North Avenue J, was issued a misdemeanor summons on March 6. She is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student from Lafayette High School.
The alleged offense reportedly occurred at Pace’s residence in Crowley.
The age of the victim was not available nor was it clear if the student was directly taught by Pace.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Vermilion Today for the complete story.
Advertisement

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2020