Three Abbeville women arrested for staging crash

Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit – Breaux Bridge Field Office have arrested three women for violations pertaining to Louisiana insurance fraud laws. The arrests were the result of an investigation into a staged vehicle crash which occurred in May of 2017.

The initial investigation revealed on May 4, 2017, 59-year-old Teena Broussard, along with her passengers, 33-year-old Destiny Broussard and two juveniles, rear ended a vehicle occupied by 36-year-old Tiffany Boutte. The crash was staged for the purposes of making fraudulent claims to obtain insurance money to which they were not entitled. The potential loss to the insurance company would have been over $50,000.

At the conclusion of the investigation, State Police Detectives obtained arrest warrants for those involved in the crash. All three were arrested on March 27, 2019 and were booked into the Vermilion Parish jail with the following charges:

Teena Broussard was booked on the charges of LRS 22:1925 – Automobile Policies Insurance fraud, and LRS 14:133 –Filing or Maintaining False Public Records.

Destiny Broussard was booked on the charges of LRS 22:1925 – Automobile Policies Insurance fraud, and LRS 14:92 – Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (two counts).

Tiffany Boutte was booked on the charges of LRS 22:1925 – Automobile Policies Insurance fraud, and LRS 14:133 –Filing or Maintaining False Public Records LRS 14:67B3 – Felony Theft.

The Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit is responsible for investigating referrals of suspected fraudulent insurance acts. Anyone having information concerning persons staging vehicle crashes, or committing other forms of insurance fraud, should contact the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit at 225-925-3701 or insurance.fraud.unit@dps.la.gov. More information can be found at http://lsp.org/ifu.html.