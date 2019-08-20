Timmie Melancon announces candidacy for District 7 seat on BESE Board

As a teacher of English, Theatre, Public Speaking, and Debate, Timmie Melancon worked to instill the importance of strong communication skills in each and every student, believing that to be the key to success in life. Recognizing the lack of opportunities in theater for most of the high school students in Vermilion Parish, she created the performance group “Vermilion Players.”

Timmie was twice honored as Vermilion Parish’s Teacher of The Year. She was also a National Global Teacher finalist, which allowed her to travel to Brazil to study their education system. She also received the Louisiana Association of Educators Image Award, Louisiana High School Speech League Coach of the Year, and Delta Kappa Gamma Golden Apple Award as well as being recognized by our state legislators as an outstanding educator.

When we think about Louisiana Education, we must think about children and not parties. Everyone must be able to work together to give our students what they deserve. We were 49th in the nation when John White’s Reforms were put into place and this year we are still 49th. It is time for change!

Adopt New State Standards: Develop state standards that establish goals that are developmentally appropriate with emphasis on the foundations of early development.

Bring Control Back to Local Boards: Empower districts to choose their own evidence-based curriculum for their students’ needs.

Cut Standardized Testing in Half: Assessment will be used to inform students, parents and teachers exactly where improvement is needed.

Demand Oversight of Charter Schools: Develop an Oversight Committee for the public to audit their finances and ensure ethical compliance.

Formulate New Teacher Evaluations: Develop an evaluation process that is not punitive but instead uses the results of well-designed and informative assessments to provide support aimed at improving a teacher’s success.

