Tony Faulk seeks seat for Vermilion Parish Police Jury in District 11

I, Tony Faulk, am running for Police Juror in District 11. I have been a lifelong resident of District 11 for 53 years, and have been married to Angela Faulk for the past 22 years. We have 3 children Justin, Kali and Tyler, as well as 6 grandchildren.

I am a 1984 Abbeville High School graduate and did 2 years of trade school for welding. I have also done many years of coaching baseball in my District. I have been a Member of the Board of Directors for NVYAA for the past 3 years.

For the past 35 years I have been a great supporter of the Vermilion Parish 4-H program and a volunteer for the last 10 years. I have been a Vermilion Parish Cattlemen’s Association Board member since 2010 and have served on the board as Vice President and then as President from 2014-2016.

As a farmer and rancher all my life, I know where all the drainage needs to flow. I know what the people of District 11 need and want.

I am asking for your support and vote, on October 12, 2019.

I am running for the people of District 11 and Vermilion Parish. Together we can make a difference. My number is 337-201-1599. If I can help, don't hesitate to call me. I am ready to serve you.

