Top 5 selected for Kiwanis Club of Abbeville Educator Award Gala

The Abbeville Kiwanis Club has announced who the top five teachers, support staff and principals are for the first-ever Kiwanis Club’s Educator Award Gala.

The gala event will be held at Southern Soirees in Abbeville on March 31.

After making the top five, a special committee from outside of the parish will narrow the list down to the top three. Next week, those who were selected to the top three will be surprised by a “pinning committee” at their school.

“This is a way to honor our teachers, support staff and principals,” said Kiwanian Andrew Dozier. “Vermilion Parish is the number two district in the state. The Kiwanis Club wants to award those who made us number two.”

The Kiwanis Educator and Support Award was established to recognize educators and support workers who have contributed significantly to teaching and supporting their schools, the ability to inspire, promote development of students, effective in their daily job performance, demonstrate leadership and character and mission focus, said Dozier.

The categories are teacher, principal and support staff, in the following grade level: elementary, middle school and high school. The nomination was open online (www.kiwaniseducatoraward.com) or email from November 5, 2019 through January 10, 2020.

Ray Chevrolet will pick each of the nominees up at their homes and take them to Southern Soirees.

At the gala, the top three nominees will be brought up on stage and a special video will be played on each nominee. Once the video is finished, the winner will be announced.

The winners will be given a monetary award and a trophy.

Tickets for the gala are now on sale for $10. They can be purchased at Melancon Jewelers and Ray Chevrolet (ask for Mike Hardy) in Abbeville.

There is limited seating.