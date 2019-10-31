TWO ARRESTED FOR AUGUST HOUSE FIRE in Vermilion Parish

VERMILION PARISH — Two men have been arrested for conspiring to burn down a house belonging to one of their relatives back in August.

James Mire, 69 of Sulphur, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail on Oct. 29 on one count of Conspiracy to Commit Arson With the Intent to Defraud.

Leon Fava, 43 of Lafayette, was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail on October 28 on one count of Simple Arson. Fava faces a charge of Conspiracy to Commit Arson With Intent to Defraud in Calcasieu Parish.

Both face an additional charge of Arson With Intent to Defraud in Vermilion Parish.

In the evening hours of August 20, the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) was requested to assist with the investigation of a fire at a vacant house located in the 100 block of North Montgomery Avenue in Kaplan.

After assessing the scene, deputies discovered suspicious circumstances and determined the fire was set intentionally.

Through follow-up investigative efforts, Mire, one of the owners of the home, was identified as a suspect in the case. In an interview with deputies, Mire admitted to a scheme to pay Fava, a friend at the time, to burn the home for him to avoid costly repairs.

Warrants were then obtained for their arrests. Fava was taken into custody by Lafayette Police on unrelated charges and booked on his outstanding warrant. Mire was taken into custody by SFM deputies at the jail facility.