Two from out of state arrested in separate narcotics investigations

According to PIO and Narcotics Task Force Commander Drew David, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish.

On Oct. 27, agents conducted an operation involving a suspected narcotics packages being delivered to 1206 Graceland Avenue in Abbeville. Agents observed the package was delivered and accepted and conducted surveillance on the residence. Agents were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence based on the investigation and it was determined that the packages contained a large amount of “high grade marijuana.” Kenneth Bragg, 33, from California, was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (Marijuana), Possession of a Controlled Dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile (2 counts), and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in a Drug Free Zone.

On Nov. 4, the Maurice Police Department conducted a traffic stop for speeding within the city limits of Maurice. Upon a brief investigation Officers with the department located suspected illegal drugs and called out task force agents to assist them in their investigation. After further investigation several other drugs were located in the vehicle. David Schrader, 39, from Missouri, was subsequently charged with Possession of Schedule II, (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II, (Suboxone), Possession of Schedule II, (Amphetamine), Possession of Schedule II, (Hydrocodone), Possession of Schedule IV, (Clonazepam).

The Task Force also made the following arrests recently within the parish:

• Tosha Palombo, 38, of Abbeville, was arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule II, (Methadone)

• Brylin Bessard, 30, of Kaplan, was arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule II, (Suboxone), Possession of Schedule I, (Marijuana), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Lavender Watson, 53, of Gueydan, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Schedule I, (Marijuana), and Possession of a Legend Drug

Sheriff Couvillon would like to thank the Mayors, and their council, of Abbeville, Gueydan, Maurice, Erath, and Kaplan along with their Chiefs of Police, for their support of the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force. Sheriff Couvillon also applauds the concerned citizens of Vermilion Parish for their awareness and assistance in helping the Task Force in fighting the war on illegal drugs. He encourages all citizens with information in regards to illegal drug activities to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at 337-740-4501 or E-mail the Task Force anonymously at taskforce@vpso.net and your e-mail will be held in the “strictest of confidence” and replied to in a very timely manner.

More information on reporting drug activities can be seen on our Web Site at www.vpso.net. Click on Narcotics and fill out the TURN IN A PUSHER information.