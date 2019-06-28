Unrestrained Breaux Bridge Woman Killed in St. Martin Parish Crash

BREAUX BRIDGE – Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday night, Troopers with Troop I began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on LA 349 near LA 347. The crash took the life of 53-year-old Shally LeBlanc.

The preliminary investigation revealed 48-year-old Johnny LeBlanc was traveling south on LA 349 in a 2010 Ford Taurus. For reasons still under investigation, LeBlanc ran off of the road to the right after he entered a left curve in the highway. His vehicle struck a ditch embankment and overturned. LeBlanc was wearing his seat belt and sustained moderate injuries. He was transported to Lafayette General Hospital by Acadian Ambulance Service. Shally LeBlanc was an unrestrained passenger in the vehicle and she sustained critical injuries. She was transported to Lafayette General Hospital by Acadian Ambulance Air Med Services where she would later succumb to her injuries. She was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. A blood sample was obtained from Johnny LeBlanc and a standard toxicology test is pending through the State Police Crime Lab. Charges are also pending for LeBlanc as the investigation continues. There is no further information at this time.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.