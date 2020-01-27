Update: Two Drivers Killed in Head-On Crash in Vermilion Parish

ABBEVILLE – Shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 27, Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 14 near Fore Road in Vermilion Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Kiristan Michelle Mitchell of Kaplan and 18-year-old Kalix James Broussard of Kaplan.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Mitchell, was traveling West on LA 14. At the same time, a 2007 Ford F150, driven by Broussard, was traveling East on LA 14. For reasons still under investigation, Mitchell crossed the center lines as she was negotiating a curve and struck the F150 head-on in the eastbound lane of travel.

Troopers determined Mitchell and Broussard were unrestrained at the time of the crash. Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office. Toxicology samples were taken from the drivers and results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, being mindful of recent changes in child passenger seat laws, and follow all traffic laws. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop I has investigated 3 fatal crashes resulting in 5 deaths since the beginning of 2020.